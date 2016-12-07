Two held for forgery

more-in

Two people, including section assitant in the GPF section of the Rachakonda police commissionerate, were arrested by the Uppal police for forging signatures of officials to get a licence for operating a private security services agency.

Ashok (35), the section officer and M. Venugopal, an employee of the Samskruthi engineering college were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the of Additional.DCP (Crimes), Rachakonda police. Four other accused who are working in similar capacities as Ashok with the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates are still absconding.

They have been identified as Sunandraju, Anil, Vasanthkumar and Manmeth. The forgery came to light when files pertaining to the licences were returned by the Intelligence Security Wing, said a press release on Tuesday.

Teenager commits suicide

A 17-year-old girl working at a baby care centre at LIC Colony committed suicide on Tuesday due to alleged harassment by her employers. M. Srividya, a native of Krishna district, hanged herself to death at the Sai Krupa baby care centre, where she was working for the past 15 days.

A police official from the Asif Nagar police station said that Srividya was allegedly harassed by her employers P. V. Durga Prasad and Lakshmi Kumar, over different issues. “She was staying in the same building where she was working. We got a call from 100 at about 5 p.m. Srividya’s sister Venkateshwari lodged a complaint with our PS,” he added. A case was registered after the incident.

Housewife hangs self

A 26-year-old housewife hanged herself to death over alleged harassment by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law at Zehra Nagar on December 5. Farhana Begum, the deceased, was married to Sheikh Imran, who is currently working in Saudi Arabia. Farhana, who stays with his family, had been having problems with her in-laws for some time, due to which she took the extreme step, said an official from the Banjara Hills police station. Though a case under section 174 CrPC was registered initially, it will be changed accordingly after ascertaining facts, he added.

Eve-teasers held

Eleven people including three minors were caught by the She Team officials for eve-teasing and harassing women and causing public nuisance in three different cases. In one case at Saidabad, two minors were apprehended for making rounds on a bike and causing problems to girl students there.

In the second case at the Krishnakant park, Yousufguda, seven college students were caught for teasing people in the park. The youth were caught red-handed and were counselled along with their parents. In the third case, three men, were arrested for harassing a woman over the phone.

Victims of eve-teasing or harassment can contact She teams, Hyderabad, through Dial 100, 9490616555 for whatsapp, through the She Team’s Facebook page, or can email to hydsheteam @gmail.com.

Held for cheating

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested a man for cheating people on the pretext of providing employment and collecting money from them. Shiva Prasad, the accused, had advertised re-writing jobs in newspapers, for which he would collect registration fees of Rs.1,000 from unsuspecting people looking for jobs. Shiva would later reject their work and not pay them. He was arrested after one K. Mayawati lodged a complaint. She said that she was promised a sum of Rs.10,000 for her work.