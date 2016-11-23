Two cops face inquiry in note exchange case

more-in

Two constables attached to the Panjagutta police station are facing an inquiry after they intervened in a money exchange between two parties, which led to one of the parties running away with the cash, both sides had brought.

According to a senior official, Prashanth brought more than Rs.2 lakh in Rs.100 denomination notes, to exchange with a person named Afsar, who also brought a similar amount in Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 denominations for exchange at Erramanzil colony. The two parties met around 9.30 p.m.

“Two constables from the Panjagutta PS also reached the spot, due to which there was some commotion and Afsar, who had come along with two others, took his money and Prashanth’s and also fled,” said the senior official. After the incident, Prashanth lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police.

Police arrested Afsar, a resident of Erramanzil colony, along with his associates and retrieved Rs.1.88 lakh of the money they had taken from Prashanth.

Email hacked

The Chairman of State Minorities Commission Abid Rasool Khan has claimed that his e-mail was hacked by online scamsters to send mails to contacts from his address book seeking financial assistance fraudulently. A complaint with that regard has been lodged with the cyber crime department, and Mr. Khan has requested the general public not to entertain any request that comes from his email address.

According to a press release from the chairman, the scamsters have sent emails to people stating that Mr. Khan needed financial assistance as his brother met with a terrible accident, sustaining injuries. The email from the hackers asks people to transfer money online to him, added the release.

Case against teacher

The L. B. Nagar police registered a case against a physics teacher who allegedly sexually abused class eight students. A complain was lodged by parents of a student who alleged that the teacher Sajimon Verma had sexually abused their son and other students too. An official from the L. B. Nagar police station said that the complaint was lodged on Tuesday evening and that the matter is being investigated.

Motorcycles set on fire

Two motorcycles were burnt by unidentified miscreants at Basheerbagh late on Monday night. An official from the Narayanguda police station said that a case was registered under section 435 of the IPC based on complaints from the bike owners Mahender and Narendra. He added that CCTV footage was being checked to identify the culprits.

Chain snatching

Three chain-snatching incidents were reported from the north zone area under the Chilkalguda, Bowenpally and Tukaramgate police station limits on Tuesday.

Two of the attempts were successful, and police officials said that the incidents under the Bowenpally and Tukaramgate PS limits may have been perpetrated by the same offenders.

The first incident took place at about 8.45 a.m., wherein the snatchers made-off with jewellery weighing three tolas, said north zone DCP B. Sumathi. She added that the next attempts were made at about 12 noon and 12.30 p.m. under the Bowenpally and Tukaramgate PS limits.

“There is a chance that the offenders behind those two incidents are the same. While the attempt at Bowenpally failed, the snatchers made-off with 3.5 tolas of jewellery. We immediately began checking vehicles at various points soon after the incidents were reported,” said B. Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, north zone.

Detention orders

Detention orders were served on Tuesday to three members of an attention-diversion gang who were arrested by the Gopalpuram police and sent for judicial remand earlier this month.

Sanjeev Kumar, Saroj Kumar and Ravi Shankar Kumar, all natives of Bihar, who were involved in three cases, were arrested for posing as TTEs or railway employees and for cheating people.