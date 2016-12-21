Two boys electrocuted in Mettuguda

more-in

A 17-year-old Intermediate student and his friend were electrocuted at Mettuguda on Tuesday evening. Kalyan and Shiva Kumar were erecting poles for an Ayyapa puja at about 7.30 p.m. near the Mettuguda graveyard when the pole they were erecting touched a low-tension electricity wire, resulting in their electrocution, said the police.

While Shiva Kumar died on the spot, Kalyan was pronounced dead when he was brought to the Gandhi Hospital. B. Sumathi, Deputy Commissioner, north zone, said that of negligence by electricity department officials is also being looked at..

Youth commits suicide

A 24-year-old youth consumed a poisonous substance and died at Kanchanbagh on Monday afternoon. Deepak, the deceased, is suspected to have taken the extreme step due to love failure, said the Kanchanbagh police.

The deceased is a native Adakkal village and was was staying at his uncle’s hostel.

Woman held on cheating charge

The Central Crime Station police arrested the proprietor of Vijaya Laxmi Agro Processing Industries on charges of cheating two other businessmen to the tune of Rs.1.7 crore, by taking loans from them and not paying back the amount. N. Madhavi Laxmi, the accused taken the money from the complainant K. Venkata Rami Reddy and K. Ramanaiah.

According to the CCS police, Mr. Reddy is the owner of Sri Sai Food Industries which supplies pulses and chilli powder to dealers and also to the Civil Supploes Corporation of Telangana. He met Laxmi in July 2014, and started doing business with the corporation to supply red gram dal, along wth her. Laxmi asked for a huge loan from Mr. Reddy, who, considering the business relationship, gave her the amount.

However, she defaulted and he approached the police.