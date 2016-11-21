Two Nigerians, an Indian held for duping a woman

more-in

Two Nigerians and an Indian woman were arrested for cheating a lady of Rs. 3.5 lakh. The victim, a resident of L.B. Nagar, was made to believe that she was sent money through a cheque, a phone and other ‘gifts’ from America and made her pay money to clear fake ‘custom’ charges for ‘receiving’ the items.

The victim had received a friend request on Facebook in June from a man claiming to be a US citizen, who told her that he was a third generation wealthy Indian living in America. The profile was being used by two Nigerians named Simon E. Umebee and Okonkwo Kenneth Chikbo, who told the victim through the profile that the US citizen wanted to invest money in India.

On September 12, the victim was told that she would receive a ‘surprise’ parcel. Two days later, she received a call from a woman claiming to be a customs officer in New Delhi, who told her that a parcel had come, for which the victim would have to pay Rs. 3.5 lakh. Having paid the money, the accused had asked her for more money, after that the victim got suspicious and lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda cyber crime department.

During the investigation, officials found this to be the modus operandi of all three accused, who had been cheating innocent people this way. The third accused was identified as Chankgkumla, a native of Nagaland, who was living with the two Nigerian men in Bengaluru, from where they were arrested.

Body of baby girl found

Body of a two-and-a-half-month old baby girl was found near the Suraram Katta water tank on Monday. Locals who had found the body informed the Dundigal police, which registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC. A police official said that the body could have been abandoned as it may have been conceived in an illegal relationship.

Minor girls rescued

Two minor girls were rescued from the residence of a man at Himayath Nagar on Monday. It was done after members of the Balala Hakkula Sangham along with district child protection unit officials who were informed that the girls were working as house helps for as low as Rs. 1,000 a month, said a press release from the Balala Kahhula Sangham.