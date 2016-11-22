Twin blasts’ verdict deferred to Dec. 13

more-in

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court here at Charlapally on Monday deferred the verdict in the twin blasts at Dilsukhnagar to December 13.

The verdict was earlier scheduled for announcement on Monday but was postponed. Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were detonated in the vicinity of Dilsukhnagar bus stop simultaneously on February 21, 2013.

Twenty people lost their lives and scores of others were injured in the terror strike. Initially, the local police probed the case but eventually the NIA took up the investigation.

Five of the six accused, who were charged with involvement in some more terror related cases, were arrested. They are presently lodged in Charlapally central prison.