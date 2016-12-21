Twin blast convicts to be shifted to other States soon

more-in

Arrangements are afoot to shift the five convicts in Dilsukhnagar twin blasts case from Cherlapalli Central Prison to other States for investigation of the cases registered against them.

Trial of Dilsukhnagar terror attack case was over technically with the pronouncement of death sentence on Monday. However, the five convicts were facing cases under different sections of law at Mumbai, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Police officers of the respective States had been regularly contacting the prison authorities on Dilsukhnagar case progress. “Since it is over now, they would come here and take the accused to their respective States for investigation, prosecution and trial of the case there,” Cherlapalli prison officials said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court had to send the judgment and death sentence report to the High Court for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the convicts had already stated that his clients would move the High Court for an appeal against the death sentence and conviction.

The High Court would hear the appeal and take a decision on confirming the death sentence awarded to the convicts. If the High Court confirms the death sentence, the convicts can move the Supreme Court.

After Supreme Court, the convicts have the option of seeking Presidential pardon.

Only after exhausting all these options, the enforcement of the death sentence to the convicts would be carried out, a prison officer said.

The officials said that investigation or trial of other cases of the five convicts would not come in the way of executing the death sentence. In a verdict, the Supreme Court had made it clear that a death sentence against a convict can be executed irrespective of the status of cases pending against that person.