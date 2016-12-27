Tweet to KTR brings ailing person to city

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s response to the help sought by Chippa Manohar’s friend on Twitter.

more-in

It was a simple twitter message on December 2 for help, tagging @KTRTRS Minister for Information Technology K.T. Rama Rao, about a stranded ailing person from Telangana.

On Wednesday, the ailing person, identified as Chippa Manohar from Konaraopet, is expected to be back in the city and an ambulance has been kept on standby to ferry him to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for treatment.

Chippa Manohar, a daily wage labourer, had gone to Kuwait to make a living. He was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment when a benefactor tweeted about his condition asking for the State government help to bring him back. Picking up the case, Mr. Rao, who represents Sircilla Assembly constituency, directed officials to help bring him back.

Mr. Manohar was asked to pay Rs. 19 lakh fine as he was involved in a penal case. After the Minister stepped in, the penal fee has been waived by the Kuwaiti government. According to a Telangana government press release issued on Tuesday, NRIs can contact 040-23220603 or nri@telangana.gov.in for help.