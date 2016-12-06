Hyderabad

Tribute paid to Ambedkar

: Rich tributes were paid to the Father of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, on the occasion of his 60th death anniversary in here on Tuesday.

Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and others garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Court Crossroads and paid their tributes. On this occasion, they recollected the services of Dr. Ambedkar, who had written the Constitution of the country.

Joint Collector Badri Srinivas paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Ambedkar Stadium.

