Tribals in TS to benefit from ‘Vanjeevan’

New Delhi: The country can look forward to a National Resource Centre for Tribal Livelihood issues. To be located at Bhubaneswar and christened `Vanjeevan’, it will be formally be launched by the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs on December 22.

It is a collaborative project of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs with UNDP and National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC). On the same day the NRC website and e-knowledge platform on tribal livelihood will also be unveiled.

The ceremony will be followed by a workshop on Skill development and entrepreneurship landscape in tribal areas, Livelihood mapping; skill gap analysis - Farm, Non Farm and Forest based and Skill and Enterprise Promotion in Farm and Forest-based Livelihood.

Eminent experts and senior officials of Centre and State Governments including Hrusikesh Panda, former Union Tribal Secretary and N.C. Saxena, former Secretary, Planning Commission will attend the workshop.

Vanjeevan will be a programme to identify the problems in livelihood issues in select districts of six states having low HDI of tribal people in the first phase. The states are Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Telangana.

In the second phase the programme will be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The programme will focus on the identification of local resources, keeping in view the existing skill level. It will facilitate utilization of funds under various government programmes for the programme. The National Resource Centre will serve as a platform for livelihood mapping, skill gap analysis and knowledge hub where consolidation of best livelihood and entrepreneurship models will be accessible for tribal entrepreneurship development.