Travel and tourism expo gets under way

India International Travel Mart, a three-day premier travel and tourism exhibition, got under way here on Friday.

The event assumes significance in the light of the trends indicating that over 20 million tourists are expected to embark upon overseas travel during the current year. With the advent of low-cost international air fares and holiday packages that are available on monthly instalments, international travel is no longer considered a luxury.

The event inaugurated by Tourism Minister Azmeera Chandulal is being hosted by the Telangana Tourism department and had representatives from Dubai, Maldives, Nepal, Seychelles and the United Kingdom. Gujarat and Maharashtra are the partner States to the event while Karnataka, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh would be the feature States. Representatives of more than 150 hotels and resorts are participating in the event.