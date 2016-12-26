Traffic diversions, congestion continue to vex commuters

more-in

Construction activity, traffic diversions and congestion would continue to vex commuters in HiTec city for most part of the upcoming year.

The two underpasses being constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) in the IT hub might take more time to be completed than the initial estimated time due to various reasons.

Works for constructing an underpass at Raheja Mind Space began six months ago with large-scale digging.

The plan was to speed up the project before the Hyderabad Metro Rail project gains momentum in the area. In September, the GHMC handed over the site to the HMR officials for marking and excavation for piers for the metro line passing above the underpass.

“The works have been stalled as L&T, which is executing the metro rail project, has to come up with a design and take up deeper excavations for laying piers. We had even contacted them to give dimensions so that we will help them with rock cutting, but even then, they are not cooperative. The works which had to be completed by September might extend to December next,” said a senior official from the engineering wing of the GHMC, who did not wish to be quoted.

The underpass, 365 metre in length, and the flyover, 830 metre in length, to come up on the Raheja Mind Space-biodiversity park stretch is being constructed with a cost of Rs. 90 crore.

The underpass on the 100 feet road in Ayyappa Society too is getting delayed. The GHMC estimated that shifting of the high tension cables and electricity transformers might take six months, but the Electricity Department made it clear that it would take at least eight months to shift their ground-level infrastructure.

The project cost of the underpass spanning 450 metre is Rs. 11 crore.

The GHMC had already deposited Rs. 33 crore with the Electricity Department before beginning the project. According to the officials, the underpass might be completed by September next year.