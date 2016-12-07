Traffic Department to go paperless by month-end

more-in

After going cashless two years ago, the Traffic Police Department is all set to go paperless from this month-end. Instead of getting a receipt from thermal printers, traffic violators will now receive it through an SMS on their phones or an email. Also, the department is all set to introduce new tablets attached with card-swiping machines, as the existing Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) machines will be done away with.

Traffic police officials said that trial runs for the same were conducted a month ago and it was decided that paperless receipts will be the next step. An official also conceded that some of the PDA machines were not working properly and that repairing them would cost more than a new tablet. “The PDA machines have also become old and require software updates,” he added.

In 2014, about 150 PDA machines were introduced by the Traffic Police so that those violating traffic rules could pay fines using their debit or credit cards. However, many citizens have been complaining that the machines were not working properly, as they were not able to read debit/cards when swiped.

The official informed that presently the plan is to purchase 100 tablet devices by December end and put them to use. He added that compared to tablets, the PDA machines were not as easy to use. “We are not collecting any cash as of now. The plan is to go completely cashless and paperless soon,” said Jitender, Addl. Commissioner of Police (Traffic).