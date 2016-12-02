Toll operations to resume from tonight

more-in

Toll operations at all the toll plazas on NH 44 between Pipparwada in Adilabad district and Toopran in Medak would resume from the midnight of December 2, according to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Nirmal Project Implementation Unit Project Director Mir Hamed Ali.

Toll operations were stopped from November 10 owing to cash crunch following demonetisation. The NHAI top official told The Hindu that the toll plazas would offer facility to swipe credit and debit cards, besides accepting the banned Rs. 500 notes until December 15. He appealed to road users to pay toll in exact change to avoid delays at the toll plazas.