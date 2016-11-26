Time for soft skills training for police: PM

more-in

Stresses foot-patrolling in maintaining law and order

It was high time that development of soft skills had been made an integral part of training modules for police personnel, said Prime Minister Narender Modi here on Saturday.

Addressing the police top brass assembled at the conference of Directors- General of Police of all States at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, the PM said aspects like human psychology and behavioural patterns of people should also be included in police training curriculum.

Referring to maintenance of law and order related issues, Mr. Modi emphasised the importance of foot-patrolling. Intelligence gathered by low rung of policemen, especially from the level of constable, must not be ignored and made use of for prevention of crime, he said.

Police officials of higher echelons should ensure that leadership skills were inculcated among different levels of police personnel. Adopting new and collective training modules, a qualitative change should be brought in the police force.

Both technology and human interface were equally important for police for progressing, he said. Mr. Modi said the annual conference of police chiefs of States, Union Territories and other crucial wings had transformed from the way it had been conducted earlier.

The conference had now become a platform for sharing experiences and best policing practices. These useful inputs would help in shaping future policing policies. He said actionable points discussed during the three-day conference should be helpful in framing concrete systems.

The PM had arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, the first day of the conference being held at SVP NPA here at Shivarampally. He stayed back at the NPA for the night.

On Saturday morning, he attended yoga session at the stadium on the sprawling NPA premises for nearly an hour. He placed a wreath at the Martyrs Column paying tributes to police martyrs. The PM offered floral tributes at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and planted a sapling on the campus.