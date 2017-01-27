Hyderabad

Three killed in ORR accident

Three persons returning home from Yadadri temple got crushed to death after a speeding car rammed the Maruti Zen they were travelling in from behind on Outer Ring Road at Ghatkesar on Thursday.

The gory accident occurred around 7.30 p.m. near NTPC Power Grid. The victims were identified as Vallavoju Karthik, M. Thirumalesh and K. Narsing Rao. All were residents of Hayathnagar.

“The Verna driver Paritala Ravi Chandra of S.R. Nagar was apparently at a high speed. He ploughed into the moving Zen from behind,” Ghatkesar Inspector B. Prakash said.

The Verna driver too sustained injuries.

All the injured were shifted to Kamineni hospital at L.B. Nagar.

