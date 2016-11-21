Three killed as SUV rams bike near ORR

more-in

Three people died in a road accident when an SUV collided with a motorcycle on Monday morning. The incident took place near the Rachuluru cross roads near ORR, which falls under the Maheshwaram police station at around 10 a.m., said an official.

K. Ramulu and V. Srinivas, residents of Mudcherla village in Kandukur mandal, were going to their village from Hyderabad on a motorcycle when the accident took place. They were hit by a Mahindra Bolero being driven by one Ramesh, who also died on the spot along with the two bikers. Two other occupants of the car named Satya and Hemant were injured and shifted to a private hospital nearby.

According to an official from the Maheshwaram police station, driver Ramesh was a native of Nizamabad district. “The three in the Bolero were on their way to Hyderabad. We will know exactly where they were heading to after they are discharged from the hospital,” said the police official. A case was registered after the incident.