Three held in Mahabubnagar for helping Maoists convert old currency notes

Maoists hand over amount to employees of a project in Khammam to exchange for new currency promising a cut

HYDERABAD: The Makthal police in Mahabubnagar district early on Thursday morning arrested three persons when they were trying to exchange demonetised notes of the denominations of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500, totalling Rs. 12 lakh with new currency, for the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party.

The accused were identified as Chintha Trinada Rao, L. Siddarth and Manthagode post office postmaster G. Satyanarayana Chary.

Mr. Trinada Rao, deputy project manager in Gaja Engineering Pvt. Ltd, was reportedly given the amount by Maoists and promised a sizeable amount in return, said Mahabubnagar Superintendent of Police Rema Rajeshwari. Rao was caught along with Siddarth, his assistant engineer, in Chary’s house with bundles of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 by the Makthal police on Thursday.

Protection money

Mr. Trinada Rao has been working in the Charla forests of Bhadradri-Kothgudem district on a project since 2015.

In September, an unidentified person came to the project site, stopped the ongoing work by threatening workers with a weapon. A month later, another unidentified person came to Mr. Rao and reportedly delivered a letter from the CPI (Maoist) Khammam district secretary, asking him to come to the Maoist Martyr’s Stupa at Bheemavaram village in Chattisgarh on October 28.

Mr. Rao, accompanied by Mr. Siddarth, went there and were taken to another location, three kilometres away, where, two armed Maoists met them, according to the police.

The Maoist duo allegedly threatened Mr. Rao and demanded that he pay them 10 per cent commission from his ongoing projects, which worked out to some Rs.1.3 lakh. The project manager was asked to deliver the money to the extremists on November 12, by which time the demonetisation of high value currency notes came into effect.

On the assigned day, Mr. Rao and Mr. Siddarth met the Maoists and handed over the amount in both old and new currency notes.

Old currency

The Maoists then gave Mr. Rao and Mr. Siddarth two bags with Rs.12 lakh in it, to exchange for new Rs.2000 notes. They convinced Rao to to cooperate, promising a commission too.

Mr. Siddharth suggested to Mr. Rao that they meet his postmaster friend Mr. Chary, who agreed to convert the demonetised currency in return for a 15 per cent commission.

However, their endeavour ended in nought, as they were all arrested. A case has been registered by the police against the three under sections 409, 420 of the IPC, read with Section 8(1)(2) of the Telangana State Public Securities Act, according to a press release.

Efforts are on to identify the Maoists who gave them the cash, the police said.