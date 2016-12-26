Three held for gun attack on bank CEO

more-in

A casual discussion by a gang of four, while drinking, that bankers were making money by exploiting the demand for new currency notes, sowed seeds for the gun attack on KBS Bank CEO Manmath Dalai at an apartment in Masab Tank here a week ago. Three of them — Shaik Abdul Raheem (30), Erva Naresh (23), and M. Rajender (27) — were caught on Sunday after a massive manhunt by Hyderabad police.

Ten special teams cracked the case with the help of the IT Cell’s Video Enhancement Technology (VET). The fourth accused M. Venkata Ratnam is at large.

The CEO said an unidentified person ushered in by the apartment building watchman knocked on his door on December 18.

Claiming to be a Crime Branch Inspector, the stranger demanded money. When Dalai sought ID proof, the stranger whipped out a pistol and fired at the wall of the house apparently to scare him. The CEO, and his wife. ran into the bedroom in a bid to escape. The attacker fired a second time even as the couple tried to close the door. The bullet hit Dalai on his thigh while the culprit fled.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy told a press conference that the first clue was a blurred image of the two-wheeler the offender had used. Video clips from different sources on the route were collected and analysed. With the help of VET, investigators identified the attacker as Raheem and caught him, who later confessed.