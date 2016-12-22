Three girls from destitute home go missing

more-in

Three girls — two of them siblings — went missing from their school at Doodhbowli under Kamatipura police station limits on Tuesday . The sisters Manisha (8) and Sirisha (9) and their friend Nikitha (8), had gone to Royal High School at about 8.30 a.m. and were reported missing by noon, said the police.

According to an official from the Kamatipura police station, the school is very close to Ashrita Home, the orphanage where the girls stay. The official informed that prior to this, the siblings had gone missing from the children’s home they were living in at Gandhinagar and were traced in Bidar, Karnataka, about four months ago.

“We are verifying CCTV footage as well. The mother of Manisha and Sirisha begs in the Falaknuma area. So they may have gone to her as well. All efforts are on to find them,” stated the official. A missing complaint was registered based on a complaint from V. Parvathalu, coordinator of Ashrita Home. He was informed by the security guard of Royal High School at noon on December 20 about the missing girls.