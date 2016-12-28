This college welcomes stray animals and birds

Home at last: KG. Reddy College of Engineering and Technology at Moinabad lets stray animals and birds take refuge on the college premises. -Photo: By Arrangement

more-in

Most of the videos that captured the cruel treatment of animals and shared widely this year on social media had the same set of perpetrators- youngsters.

Recognising the importance of making the youth compassionate towards animals, the management of an engineering college has decided to impart more than just technical subjects by starting an animal shelter within its campus.

The KG Reddy College of Engineering and Technology in Moinabad has let dogs, cats, pigeons, turkeys, ducks and rabbits take refuge on the college premises.

Ambassadors of love

“The thought was that the students can bring in a change in the society and be the ambassadors in spreading the message to their family and friends about loving animals and being sensitive towards them,” said K. Krishna Reddy, Chairman of the institute. “Based on the motto of ‘feel good and do good’, we want all our students to be involved in the activity of engaging with the animals brought to the shelters.”

The initiative was started early this year and around 50 animals have been brought to the shelter since then.

Responsibility

The significance of the shelter is that the well-being of the animals is the responsibility of the students.

According to Mohd Zabi Khan, a student of the college and an active volunteer, the students take turns to feed and also vaccinate the animals.

Students are encouraged to bring abandoned animals to the shelter.

Once the animal is healthy and old enough as per the certification of the vet, they are put up for adoption and handed over to a suitable owner. Some dogs have behavioural issues so they are kept at the shelter for longer duration for rehabilitation, he said.