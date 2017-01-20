Third edition of Indywood Film Carnival from Dec. 1

more-in

The third edition of Indywood Film Carnival would be held between December 1 and 4 at Ramoji Film City (RFC) here. An announcement to this effect was made by Minister for Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav and the carnival’s founder director Sohan Roy on Friday.

The Minister said such an event that would attract hundreds of stakeholders – from different sections in the film industry from about a 100 nations, was a win-win situation for the industry and the Telangana State. The platform was unique, he said.

“I am told that the US $10 billion project Indywood envisages setting up a consortium that will execute the 100 targets. The TRS government will partner with the event,” he said.

Mr. Roy handed over to the Minister, a report with the recommendations after the successful 2nd edition that was held between September 24 and 27. Through the Telangana government, he wanted it to reach the Union Government.

As for the project, he said it was part of an endeavour to utilise the corporate social responsibility funds of companies to set up an extensive chain of theatres. The overall objective was to enhance the viewing pleasure and provide a superior experience to people.

“Currently, only six per cent of people watch films on the big screens with the rest seeing it on various devices available- be it television, tabs, phones and the like. Only when we leverage technology and provide them superior images and sound will they come to the theatres,” he said.

Pointing out that S.S. Rajamouli’s Bahubali - The Beginning was projected in 4K resolution at Aries Plex in Thiruvananthapuram, he said the endeavour was to go about motivating exhibitors to make the appropriate conversions so that the Bahubali sequel could be projected in 4K in at least a couple of screens across the country, he said.