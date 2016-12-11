The stage is set for the kids!

Organisers of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival at a curtain raiser of the festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The stage is all set for the seventh edition of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival (HCTF) to be conducted from December 12 to 14, with one play on each day.

The theme this year is ‘puppets and masks.’ A puppet workshop for children will mark the beginning of the festival, 24 hours ahead, on Sunday, said HCTF founder Vaishali Bisht here on Saturday.

On Monday, Katkatha Puppets Art Trust, New Delhi, will present ‘Dinosaur,’ a 45-minute play without a spoken word and only music. This gripping tale about a lost little T-Rex is written by Shravan Heggodu and directed by Anurupa Roy and Shravan.

Tuesday will see ‘Jujubee,’ a 70-minute play in English and Tamil presented by Perch, Chennai, that is about a kingdom of rules, an evil king, an unlikely heroine full of action, colourful masks, larger-than-life puppets, music and dance. It is directed by Rajiv Krishnan.

On Wednesday, the festival will conclude with a 60-minute play ‘Elephant In The Room,’ presented by Dur Se Brothers, Mumbai. It is an inspiration from Indian mythology and pays homage to Lord Ganapathi. Written by Sneh Sapru, it is directed by Yuki Ellias.

The workshop is special as the folk art form ‘Koyabommalata’ will be showcased by one of the best troupes across Telangana, Ms. Vaishali said, adding that those who wished to enrol, can call 94906-40986.

Donor passes for the three plays are available for Rs. 150 each or a season pass at Rs. 400. For details log on to www.facebook.com/HCTFestival.com, she said.