The Hindu Young World painting competition deadline extended

more-in

The deadline for sending entries to the The Hindu-Young World painting competition has been extended to December 3. This surely is good news for budding artists who aspire to showcase their creativity. Competitions being conducted in association with Thyrocare are open to students from classes IV to IX.

Students of classes IV to VI (Junior category) may send their paintings on any one of the topics - night at the local festival, shopping with family, boating on a lake, vacation at my ancestral or grandparents’ home, scene at the market, your favourite holiday destination, a day in the park, water sports, family picture, or Swachh Bharat.

For those between classes VII and IX (Seniors), they may choose from a family holiday in the mountains, bird watching, ‘Earth: 20 years from now’, fishermen or fisherwomen at the wharf, role-reversal: animal and humans, fighting terrorism, world without borders, sunken treasure, what I’ll do or chance for the new year, or a world run by robots.

Students should choose any one of the above category-wise topics and draw the painting on a white drawing sheet (size 26 cm x 27 cm) and send it to The Hindu, Circulation Department, 6-3-879 &879B, Begumpet, Hyderabad – 500016, on or before December 3. Their painting should be certified by their school principal or art teacher as original work.

All participants should register at www.thehindu.com/ywpainting and should get a unique registration number (URN). All entries should contain the URN on the top right corner of the drawing and the topic on the left corner. Those who cannot register online can hand over the paintings at our Hyderabad office.

Details such as name, class, school, location, contact number and email ID should be written on the backside of the drawing. A student may send any number of entries. The first entry is free and for every entry additional entry by the same participant, they need to pay a fee of Rs.100.