Thanks to demonetisation, child marriages go down

Demonetisation has a telling effect on both economic and social activities, but it seems to have led to a drastic reduction in child marriages in Sangareddy district.

The marriage season usually commences from August and stretches till March. During this period, Child Line, an NGO working on child rights, gets about 150 calls complaining of child marriages. During the peak season - between November and December second week - the NGO gets the maximum calls (about 30-35) from unknown sources requesting to stop the child marriages. But that has reduced drastically and the Union Government attributes it to demonetisation that has made getting hand loans difficult in rural areas. Villagers acknowledge this fact stating that they are not even getting loans to purchase seed and fertilizer, leave alone marriages.

Another reason for reduction in child marriages is said to be the recent rains that lashed Telangana bringing to life the dried-up ponds and bore-wells.

“Owing to severe drought conditions, farmers were unsure of their future and hence opted for performing their daughters’ wedding as soon as possible. But due to heavy rains, their hope of getting a good yield and returns multiplied. So they put off the weddings,” explains M.S. Chandra, Director, Child Line. “With demonetisation, their hands are tied as they are not getting hand loans. We have only received six calls requesting to stop the weddings of which we have managed to stop five,” he says.