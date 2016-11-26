Tenure of TSSPDCL-CMD, Directors in other utilities extended

more-in

HYDERABAD: The State Government on Friday extended the tenure of Chairman and Managing Director of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy by one year.

Mr. Reddy is holding the post for the last two years, from November 26, 2014. He also held full additional charge of the post even before taking over as CMD on regular basis. Orders extending the tenure of Mr. Raghuma Reddy were issued by Principal Secretary (Energy) Arvind Kumar on Friday.

Separate orders were also issued extending the tenure of five Directors in other power utilities by one year each.

They are S. Ashok Kumar, Director (HR) Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TS-GENCO), G. Narsing Rao, Director (Projects) and T. Jagath Reddy, Director (Transmission) in Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-TRANSCO) and B. Narsing Rao, Director (Operations) in Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSNPDCL) and J. Srinivas Reddy, Director (Operations) in TSSPDCL.