Tension over prayers at mosque

Objections by locals over offering prayers at a mosque in Uppuguda of Old City, which had reportedly been out of use for nearly past two decades, triggered tension on Friday night.

Police rushed to the spot and dispersed members of two communities preparing for a showdown. Situation was under control on Saturday. Police posted pickets at the mosque and other sensitive places.

After discussions in the presence of South zone DCP V. Satyanarayana representatives of the two communities agreed not to fight over the matter. “Prayers would be offered in the afternoon till January 30, 2017. Till then, status quo would be maintained without any group resorting to encroachment or disturbances,” the DCP said.

Prayers were not being offered at Mohammadiya mosque in Uppuguda of Chatrianaka police station area after communal riots had broken out during early 90s. There was a chillah on the front side and a mosque adjacent to it, the DCP said.

The premises were under the custody of Wakf board which eventually rented out three structures in the front of the mosque to three persons who were running shops from there. Of late, some residents of near-by Poolbagh got the mosque renovated, whitewashed it and started offering prayers.

“This was being objected to by members of another community stating that there could be trouble when locals organise religious events or celebrated festivals on a large scale,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. Police suspect that some politicians were behind both the groups and trying to derive mileage out of the dispute.