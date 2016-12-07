Telugu film industry fondly remembers Jayalalithaa

more-in

: It was in the year 1966 that J. Jayalalithaa shot to fame on the Telugu celluloid screen. That was when she worked with superstar Krishna in the film Goodachari 116.

Apart from becoming a hit and showcasing Jayalalithaa’s acting prowess to Telugu audiences, the film turned out to be a trendsetter because until then, films with detectives as heroes were seldom made. “After Goodachari 116, there was no looking back for Jayalalithaa, Mr. Krishna said.

Interestingly, Jayalalithaa’s first and last film in Telugu were both with Akkineni Nageswara Rao — Manushulu Mamathalu in 1964 and Naayakudu Vinayakudu in 1980, directed by K. Pratyagatma and produced by A.V. Subba Rao.

Prominent personalities of the Telugu film industry expressed condolences over the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and yesteryears actor J. Jayalalithaa, who acted in about 30 Telugu films. Her repertoire includes 11 with the legendary N.T. Rama Rao and 8 films with Akkineni Nageswara Rao, two with Krishna and one each with Sobhan Babu, Jaggaiah, Ramakrishna and Haranath.

Among those who sent their messages condoling her death were actor Krishna, his wife Vijayanirmala and their son Mahesh Babu, who tweeted that he was deeply saddened at the loss of Jayalalithaa.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna remembered his father, the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao speaking with great fondness and respect about Jayalalithaa. Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna condoled her death and mentioned the several welfare programmes that she had ushered in, especially for women.

100th film

Producer D. Suresh Babu made a specific mention of how Jayalalithaa had acted in a Tamil film titled Tirumangalyam that was her 100th film and produced by his father D. Rama Naidu in the year 1974. Actor and president of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences over the death of Jayalalithaa. In a message, he recalled that she had left an indelible mark in Indian politics. From the year 1964, Jayalalithaa has been seen on the Telugu screen. Some of the Telugu films she has worked in, include Aame Yevaru, Kanne Pilla, Ali Baba 40 Dongalu, Gopaludu Bhoopaludu, Chikkadu Dorakadu, Aastiparulu.

N.T. Rama Rao was the first actor in India to work with mother-daughter combination — in Maya Bazaar as Lord Krishna with Sandhya, mother of Jayalalithaa, as Rukmini and in Sri Krishna Vijayam, he again appeared as Lord Krishna with Jayalalithaa playing Vasundhara.