Telangana seeks Rs.5,000 cr. in small denomination notes

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday told the Assembly that the Telangana Government had requested the Centre to supply Rs.5,000 crore currency in the denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.100 to provide relief to farmers, small traders and daily wage earners from the adverse impact of demonetisation.

Making a statement as part of the short discussion on “Impact of dmonetisation on State eonomy and the common people”, he reiterated that Telangana would support Centre's initiative towards total clean-up of all forms of black money started with demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes last month.

He, however, emphasised the need for more steps towards “elimination of all forms of black money held in the form of diamonds, gold, shares and foreign currency, black money generation through crony capitalism”.

Mr Rao suggested that the Centre stop flow of black money into the country through money laundering from the British Virgin Islands, Mauritius and Singapore by regulating it effectively.

Citing the information furnished by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mr. Rao said Rs.19,109 crore new cash, mostly in the higher denomination currency notes of Rs.2,000, was supplied to the State so far and the amount deposited by people in banks in the form of demonetised notes was Rs.57,479 crore.

Understanding the problems of the people, the State Government had requested the banks to ensure separate queues for women and the aged who go to banks for withdrawal of money, he noted.

The government was closely monitoring the situation arising from demonetisation and put appropriate measures in place to ensure that the State's economy did not derail.

The Chief Minister informed the House that he had personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 in New Delhi and explained him the difficulties being faced by the people of Telangana and had also suggested remedial measures to minimise the hardship to people.

Mr. Rao also listed out the steps taken to encourage cashless transactions in the State and claimed that Telangana was the first in the country in terms of the number of cashless transactions after November 8.

District Collectors had indicated at a meeting that efforts were being made to make a few villages in each district cashless soon.