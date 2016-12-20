Telangana ryots worst hit by demonetisation, says Praja Vedika

more-in

Hyderabad: Demonetisation has impacted lives of farmers in Telangana more than anywhere else in the country, observed members of Telangana Praja Vedika at a round table meet held here on Monday.

The farmers in the sowing season are not able to buy seeds or fertilisers. The Telangana Government by supporting demonetisation has furthered the poor plight of the farmers.

Agriculture crisis in the State has aggravated so much that 2,554 farmers have committed suicide after the formation of Telangana. Demonetisation worsened the situation and there are tonnes of produce lying unsold. “Farmers are making less money than they invested and this is affecting their livelihood. The number of farmer suicides is very high in Telangana even in comparison to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh,” said Justice B Chadrakumar, president of the Vedika.

With the Legislative Assembly in session, legislators should solve invest time in solving this crisis that threatens to end Telangana’s well-being, he added. From fake seeds to fake fertilisers, farmers are being subjected to different woes and TRS Telangana Rashtra Samithi government has done nothing to prevent them. “The government should bring out a seed policy and save farmers. Seeds which yield no produce are flooding the market and the State has failed to do anything substantial,” convener of the Vedika P L Visweswara Rao said.

The Vedika members also stressed on the need for better educational facilities in the State. “Government is planning to privatise education by favouring Reliance. Why shouldn’t the government support its own institutions over the private ones? Old universities like Osmania University will die a natural death because of policies of the TRS,” Mr. Rao said. Already the number of teachers in OU have shrunk to 400 permanent staff, he said.

The Vedika also attacked GO 123 issued for land acquisition. Land acquisition should be done systematically. The Land Acquisition Act 2013 should be followed, the members of the Vedika said.