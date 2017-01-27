Telangana on way to becoming a role model: Governor

more-in

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has said Telangana is on way to becoming role model for rest of the country and overwhelming public support drove the State government to work with renewed dedication.

During his Republic Day address at Parade grounds in the presence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Governor referred to Telangana achieving first position in the latest Ease of Doing Business ranking by the Central government and the World Bank with a 98.78 per cent implementation rate.

A large part of the credit should go to the industrial policy of the State government which became a talking point across the country and helped attract substantial investment. Nearly 3,000 industries had been given clearance with an investment of ₹ 50,000 crore to create about 2 lakh jobs. A number of these industries had already commenced production.

Earlier, Mr. Narasimhan reviewed a parade by Army, Air Force and police forces, NCC cadets and scouts and guides volunteers after unfurling the national flag. Former Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah and several Ministers were present.

Mr. Narasimhan listed the successes of irrigation and power sectors and Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha to reflect how the State earned recognition at the national level. On the welfare front, he discussed how the double bedroom housing for poor, social security pensions and financial support programme for marriages of women were a hit with the masses.