Telangana govt. betting big on water sports

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation is betting big on water sports next year, and plans to invest significantly in procuring boats for major lakes across the State.

The TSTDC chairman and other officials are visiting manufacturers in Dubai and Sharjah, U.A.E., to explore offers and procure at least some of them for use by mid-2017, according to a press release issued by the corporation on Monday.

Officials in the know say the government wishes to procure large boats, including catamarans, for rides and speed boats for sports. Pedal boats, canoes, and water scooters are also part of the plan. Though the corporation did not reveal just how much the government intends to spend in the U.A.E., at least 15 new boats could be procured to supplement the fleet at Hussainsagar, including replacing some of the 18-odd boats now being operated at the lake which are more than a decade old.

The Tourism Department’s plans to introduce new boats and activities at Hussainsagar are more than a year old, but the State’s plans to empty the lake last year delayed the same. With water bodies now full following bountiful rain this year, the government plans to capitalise on lake tourism next year.

“Besides Hussainsagar, plans are afoot to introduce some activities at Durgam Cheruvu. Depending on demand, we will also introduce water sports in other parts of the State,” a TSTDC official informed. Ramappa Lake in Warangal and Lower Manair dam in Karimnagar are two other popular destinations where the corporation plans to initiative water sports and deploy new boats.