Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber calls for Chalo Assembly

more-in

Nearly 10,000 representatives of local bodies to march to the Assembly during winter session to press for their demands

The Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber has called for ‘Chalo Assembly’ during the winter session to press for their demands for release of funds due to them and restore the honour of the local bodies and their representatives, who were being unconstitutionally sidelined by the government.

Nearly 10,000 representatives of the local bodies, including 8,800 sarpanches, 6,019 MPTCs and 456 ZPTCs, would march to the Assembly seeking the government to release funds immediately and lift the freeze on funds released by the Central government directly to them, said Chimpula Satyanarayana Reddy, President of Telangana Panchayat Raj Chamber.

Speaking to reporters here along with Narendra, Hon. President and Purushotham Reddy, President of Sarpanches Association, said the government has diluted the power of the local bodies and has vested it with local MLAs. “Even for changing a bulb or laying a road in a village, we need the consent of the local MLA,” they said, charging that those questioning this were being targeted by the government. “We are unable to face people who voted for us and are now demanding works to be completed in the villages.”

“Instead of giving us our constitutional powers, the government has snatched away our rights creating middlemen in the form of officers and MLAs. Everything is being decided in Hyderabad,” Mr. Reddy said.

Mr. Narendra informed that so far the Central government has transferred Rs. 401 crore out of Rs. 800 crore that it sanctions to the local bodies, but the State government has frozen the funds. All the Central funds were being diverted for other purposes leaving the local bodies helpless. “Telangana is the only State in the country which is freezing the Central funds,” he added.