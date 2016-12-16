Teenager kills mother by slitting throat

more-in

A teenager killed his mother by slitting her throat in their house at Punjagutta here in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

The seventeen-year-old (whose name is withheld as he is a minor) was detained by Punjagutta police and is being interrogated. The body of his 38-year-old mother Bibi Hazra was shifted to morgue for performing autopsy.

“Aslam’s father Syed Saiban and neighbours maintained that the teenager used to slip into moments of frenzied behaviour now and then and especially on Fridays,” Punjagutta ACP Venkateshwarlu told The Hindu. Saiban’s family lives in a two-room portion in BS Maktha in Punjagutta.

Saiban is a tyre repair worker. His wife works as maid. Along with Aslam, they have two more children. Saiban’s younger brother Mohsin too lives in the same house.

“Around 2.30 a.m. on Friday, he woke up and went into the room which is used specially for prayers. We believe he was in one of those moments with unpredictable behaviour then,” the ACP said. On hearing some noise, his mother went inside the room.

According to police, the boy picked up a knife from a corner of the house and slit his mother’s throat. He hurried out of the house, came inside the house again and woke up his family members telling them that “mother had died.”

The ACP and other police officials rushed to the place and took the boy into custody. A case of murder was registered.