Teacher who caned two students arrested, gets bail

Dora Babu, a physics teacher at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, S.R. Nagar, was arrested by the police on Tuesday for beating two students with a cane on December 22. The arrest was made after a case was registered against him on December 23 following a complaint by Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS).

Dora Babu was released on bail a short while after his arrest and the police are trying to find out if the management can also be held liable for his action. The two students Shahrif and Chaitanya sustained minor injuries after the accused hit them, said S.R. Nagar Inspector Md. Waheeduddin.

Five-tola gold chain snatched

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a five-tola gold chain from a woman under the L.B. Nagar police station limits on Tuesday. The woman Kamala Kumari left from her house at Venkatramana Colony at about 4.45 p.m. to visit her mother-in-law who lives nearby when the incident took place. A case was registered.

Two held under PD Act

The Rachakonda police arrested two persons, including an associate of slain gangster Nayeemuddin, and sent them to jail after booking them under the PD Act. N. Sridhar Goud, Nayeem’s associate, and a burglar Mohammed Mehaboob Pasha, were taken into custody by the police. Officials recovered 22 live rounds from Sridhar’s possession after taking him into custody.

According to the police, Pasha had committed 39 burglaries over the years. After his arrest, a total of 1 kg and 33 tolas of gold ornaments, 2 kgs and 80 tolas of silver ornaments, a car and a 36-inch LED colour TV were recovered from his possession. Similarly, Rs. 38.5 lakh in cash was also recovered from Sridhar after his arrest. He was booked in eight cases for extortion and kidnappings under the Vanasthalipuram, Bhuvanagiri and Yadagirigutta police stations limits.

Lake Police averts four suicides

Four persons, including a mother and her two children, were saved by the Lake Police when they tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar lake on Tuesday. G. Sushila, mother of Vaishnavi (10) and Satya (8), decided to take the extreme step after getting into an argument with her husband and sister-in-law. Similarly, C. Bushan, a former Board of Intermediate employee, tried to jump into the lake in an inebriated condition after consuming toddy. All the victims were handed back to their families.