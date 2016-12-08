Tap connections requested for 15 housing colonies

more-in

HYDERABAD: GHMC officials requested Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M. Dana Kishore to provide connections to some 15 housing colonies in the city.

They placed the request for connections in Bandalguda, Patelnagar, Lalapet, Rani Gunj and Anna Nagar areas, during a coordination meeting with the MD on Wednesday. Mr. Dana Kishore responded positively and details.sought lay-outs of the colonies for the preparation of estimates.

GHMC officials informed him that the estimates for road repairs are ready for areas where the roads are being cut for laying water pipelines.

Mr. Dana Kishore said the roads will be dug only after contracts for repairs post-works are awarded. Already, roads cut at 30 places have been handed over to GHMC for white topping, and the remaining 20 locations too will be handed over soon after works are completed. he said.