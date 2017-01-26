Visitors admiring the paintings displayed during Art Mela at State Gallery of Art in the city on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

The State Gallery of Art, which is celebrating 13 years of its foundation, marked the occasion by hosting an Art Mela on its premises at Madhapur.

True to its motto of taking art to masses, the event showcases works of over 140 artists, including 100 paintings and artwork done by students of various schools in the city.

The four-day art event was inaugurated on Thursday by Minister for Tourism and Culture Azmeera Chandulal, in the presence of MLC Ramulu Naik and Director of State Gallery of Art K. Lakshmi.

Instead of giving a speech, Mr. Chandulal went around the four galleries where the paintings are displayed and interacted with the artists.

“I am displaying 15 paintings, which is the maximum allowed. Actually, there are too many paintings but they are bright and colourful,” said Vaishali Shenoy, one of the participating artists.

“The artists who are showing their works here include those from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal. We contacted the schools and five schools sent us their work. The participating schools are DAV Public School, Hillside School, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Silver Oaks and The Creek Planet School,” informed an art gallery official.