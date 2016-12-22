Tactical training wing for Cyberabad police

Cyberabad Tactical Wing officer displaying their skills as part of the training at Cyberabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday. -Photo: Nagara Gopal | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal;Nagara Gopal -

Not just adopting technology helps a policeman. Equally crucial is learning tactics of clearing hideouts of offenders, frisking suspects or intercepting vehicles.

A Cyberabad police constable was killed while a Sub-Inspector sustained injuries during a face-off with a fake currency operating gang at Shameerpet two years ago. While reviewing this and in a few other instances, it was noticed that all Cyberabad policemen were not adept at tactics of house intervention or close combat tactics.

Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police, Stephen Ravindra, started a Tactical Wing to make Cyberabad policemen well-prepared to tackle such situations. Experts from Greyhounds, Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) and Intelligence Security Wing are training the policemen.

Training module comprises of 12 hours of intensive training for six days. First, the trainee would be made to become physically fit with select exercises like push ups and jumping.

They would be subjected to rigorous skill based training like house intervention, weapon disarming and retention techniques. They will also learn how to use the force in an integrated fashion and crowd management as well.

The first batch of 30 policemen from Blue Colts, Interceptor vehicles and Special parties demonstrated their skills having completed the training.