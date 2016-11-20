TTD proposes public amenities centre

more-in

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has proposed to construct a spacious public amenities centre encompassing a 30-room choultry on little over one acre land in Bhadrachalam, the historic temple town of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana.

The move is expected to augment accommodation facilities for devotees in the pilgrimage town, the abode of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy. Situated on the banks of the Godavari, the temple town attracts scores of devotees from within the State as well as the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and other States.

The temple town has 27 cottages and four choultries consisting of 140 rooms under the purview of the temple administration besides nearly 40 private lodges. The existing 32 room choultry of the TTD in the heart of the temple town is in need of repairs, sources said.

The present facilities are grossly inadequate to meet the accommodation needs of thousands of devotees who flock to Bhadrachalam during special occasions like Sri Rama Navami and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Thanks to the initiative of Sattupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, who is a member of the TTD Trust Board, the proposal for construction of a public amenities centre in Bhadrachalam took a concrete shape, temple sources said.

The proposed two-storey public amenities centre would come up on the temple land near Tanisha Kalyana Mandapam.

According to sources, the tender process for construction of the building is presently under way.