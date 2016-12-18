Hyderabad

TSWREIS to organise mega fest

more-in

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will organise a mega event — Ignite Fest 2016 — at TSWR School, Narsingi, from December 19 to 21.

Over 1,000 students across TSWR institutes in Telangana, who won the zonal-level competitions, would participate in the State-level fest.

It would provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity and scientific temper in competitive events like essay writing, elocution, debate, quiz, spell bee, dance, youth parliament, and culture and scientific fairs.

R.S. Praveen Kumar, secretary, TSWREIS, would inaugurate Ignite Fest, a press release said.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Hyderabad
students
children
school
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 12:44:58 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/TSWREIS-to-organise-mega-fest/article16900474.ece

© The Hindu