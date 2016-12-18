TSWREIS to organise mega fest

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will organise a mega event — Ignite Fest 2016 — at TSWR School, Narsingi, from December 19 to 21.

Over 1,000 students across TSWR institutes in Telangana, who won the zonal-level competitions, would participate in the State-level fest.

It would provide a platform for students to showcase their creativity and scientific temper in competitive events like essay writing, elocution, debate, quiz, spell bee, dance, youth parliament, and culture and scientific fairs.

R.S. Praveen Kumar, secretary, TSWREIS, would inaugurate Ignite Fest, a press release said.