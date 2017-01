The Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) will hold a consumers’ meet at the Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations) office of Hayatnagar, situated at Autonagar section, opposite Sushma theatre, on January 21 between 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m., a press release informed. Consumers of the division may attend and register their grievances.