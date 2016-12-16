TSRTC bags national award

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bagged six Skoch awards, including the Skoch Mobility Gold Award, which is considered India’s highest independent civilian honour .

The awards were given by Chairman of the Skoch Group Sameer Kochhar to TSRTC managing director G.V. Ramana Rao and his team of senior officers at a function in New Delhi on Friday.

The six awards were given for capacity management-fuel conservation, usage of alternate fuels for mitigating air pollution, tyre care management, new business models, rationalisation of bus services, and service-wise profitability of public transport operations.

In a panel discussion later on ‘smart technologies for transport and highways,’ Mr. Rao outlined the initiatives taken by the corporation in leveraging information technology and implementation of cashless transactions in all buses of Siddipet depot on a pilot basis by the first week of January, 2017.