TS to reach top tier in solar power generation soon

The Telangana government is confident of reaching the top position in solar power generation in the next six months from its present generation of 1,000 MW, said Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy.

Responding to Congress member Ch. Vamsichand Reddy’s observation during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday, he said Telangana was at the bottom in availing the Central government’s schemes to promote solar power generation, and added that the State proposed to augment 2,500 MW solar power. At present, Rajasthan was leading in solar power generation with 1,300 MW.

Mr. Vamsichand Reddy said while Centre sanctioned 5,084 solar pump-sets to Telangana for agriculture and drinking water, the State has availed only 90 solar pump-sets so far.

The State government stated in its solar power policy of 2014 that it would replace all its agricultural pump-sets with solar pump-sets in a year, but nothing has materialised.

By shifting to solar power, the State could save on conventional power and sell it to industries to generate more revenue, the Congress member said.

The Minister said there were some issues as the Centre was giving solar pump-sets of 5 HP but the State required 7.5 HP pump-sets and the PLH factor would be good only between 11 a.m and 2 p.m.

A suitable action plan would be evolved soon to make the best use of the Central scheme, he said and added that the government proposed to use solar power for lift irrigation and promote roof-top installation in government buildings and schools. The government set a target to generate 25 per cent of total power through solar power plants.

Funds for federations

BC Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna said Rs. 201 crore funds due for 11 BC federations of caste-based vocations such as washermen, Nayee Brahmins, Vaddera, Medara , Valmki Boya etc for 2015-16 and 2016-17 would be released by January.

TDP member Krishnaiah said even after nine months, funds were not released for BCs. The subsidy extended to these groups should be increased from 50 per cent to 80 per cent. BJP member Laxman said budget allocation should be increased to federations based on their population and the demand for BC Sub Plan was becoming vociferous.

New railway line

Minister M. Mahender Reddy said the Rs.1,560-crore 151-km railway line covering four districts would require 2,000 acres of land and it would be acquired in six to eight months.

The single line track would be completed in four to five years, the Minister told the TRS member G. Kamalakar.