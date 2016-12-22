TS to promote growth centres along ORR: KTR

The Telangana Government has intensified efforts to promote 13 transit oriented growth centres (TOGCs) along the outer ring road.

Being taken up with an estimated investment of Rs. 13,998 crore, the TOGCs are proposed to be developed as integrated townships with all amenities included.

The Government is accordingly preparing master plans for the development of the Greater Hyderabad Municicpal Corporation and its peripheral areas including these satellite townships, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a query which came up during the Question Hour, Mr. Rama Rao said that the Government was actively considering land pooling for the proposed TOGCs which would be taken up in public private partnership mode.

Efforts were underway to shift polluting industries placed under red and orange categories outside the city periphery.

The Government had identified 1,545 such industries in and around the twin cities and 1,150 had been targeted for shifting during the first phase. As part of the efforts, the Government had identified 19 locations on the outside of the outer ring road for shifting these units.

The shifting process would commence after setting up of effluent treatment plants and other facilities to ensure zero liquid discharge. On the proposed regional ring road covering 330 km, he said that the Central Government had, in principle, agreed to treat the regional ring road as national highway and provide facilities accordingly.