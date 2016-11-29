TS to make part payment of Nov. salary, pension in cash

more-in

The State government has decided to pay a part of salary and pensions in cash to all government employees to mitigate the problem of currency crunch.

The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Union represented to the government that due to demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, they were facing a lot of difficulties in making essential purchases and it would be difficult to draw salary from banks in lump sum as banks were rationing cash withdrawals. They appealed to the Government to pay salary of November 2016 in cash.

The Finance department, however, issued orders here on Tuesday to make a part payment of Rs.10,000 to all government employees in cash from their November salary accounts and pensioners’ accounts maintained in various nationalised and agency banks through separate counters for employees and pensioners and even by extending working hours.

The government had already taken up the issue with the State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of India, Andhra Bank and all nationalised and Agency banks, according to the GO.