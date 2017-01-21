TS to adopt South Korea tech to clean Musi

more-in

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao asserted that the Telangana government will borrow from the experience of global cities, in its efforts to clean and rejuvenate the Musi river.

Mr. Rao, on his second day in South Korea on Friday, visited the Cheonggyecheon river, and learnt about the restoration of the river and the development around it. After being briefed by the officials there about the project details and about the sewage treatment plant, Mr.Rao said people’s partnership is essential for such programmes.

The Minister also visited the Union Towers at the Hanam city, to study waste management and anti-pollution methods being adopted there. He said an authority was being set up in Hyderabad too, to bring down air pollution. Mr. Rao gave an interview to the newspaper The Dong-A Ilbo wherein he elaborated on the opportunities for investments in Hyderabad.