TS sees success in iPASS; Opposition not convinced

Notwithstanding the doubts expressed by Opposition parties over the success and efficiency of the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval & Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS), the State Government informed the Assembly on Monday that the new policy had attracted huge investments and created good employment opportunities.

Minister for Industries and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao stated that 2,929 industries had been given approvals under TS-iPASS, the industrial policy of TRS government, so far involving an investment of ₹49,463 crore and direct employment potential of 1,95,390.

Direct employment was provided to 45,033 persons by the 1,138 industries which had commenced commercial operations so far, he said.

Real industries

Initiating the short discussion, S.A. Sampath Kumar of the Congress pointed out that over ₹21,000 crore investments cleared were in the energy sector. Quoting Union Energy Minister Piyush Goyal, he said they were not visionary investments and should be slowed down.

Further, he said, only fencing was visible in the land parcels allotted to over 800 industries. Kausar Monuddin (MIM) requested the government to extend incentives to Muslim entrepreneurs on a par with those from SC/ST communities. He also sought monthly rent to be paid to Wakf Board by industries to which the Wakf lands were given.

Alleging that officials were giving approvals in a hurry under TS-iPASS without examining the proposals to dodge the penalty provision, A. Revanth Reddy (TDP) demanded that the Government constitute a special task force for inspecting the industries approved under the policy. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (Congress) also observed that disbursement of incentives to SMEs was in a disarray.

Mr. Rama Rao, in his clarifications, noted that 698 acres of land was resumed from industries for their failure to take up intended activity in spite of being served notices.

He stated that a medical devices park (200 acres) and a women industrial park (50 acres) were coming up at Sultanpur near Sangareddy. The government was also planning seven autonagars in tier-two and three cities, and three seed processing centres in Medak, Sircilla and Karimnagar on 250 acres.

He explained that 10 anchor units, including Mircomax, were given land at Rs.30 lakh per acre to encourage manufacturing sectors and the 884 ‘invisible’ industries were approved.