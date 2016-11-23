TS seeks agriculture status for poultry units

more-in

The Telangana government has pledged to fight for agriculture status to the poultry industry. The State Finance Minister, E. Rajender, said that the Telangana government had written to the Central government in the past to recognise poultry business as a form of agriculture. He said that it is important for poultry industry to receive more help and support from the government, especially during the time of crisis.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the tenth edition of Poultry India 2016. The three-day event, being organised by India Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA) and NECC (National Egg Coordination Committee), will see the participation of 250 exhibitors showcasing the latest equipments and techniques in poultry production.

“When the GST comes in to force in April, we want zero tax for poultry items. We are talking to finance ministers of other states and seeking their support for this demand,” he said.

Ranjeeth Reddy of Telangana Poultry Breeders Association said that they have requested the central government to allow the purchases of poultry items with the banned Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes since they are perishable products.