TS power utilities foresee steep rise in consumption next year

The Telangana power utilities appear to be expecting a huge demand from the high tension category consumers, especially agriculture and allied sectors during 2017-18.

The power utilities, in their aggregate revenue requirement submitted to the TS Electricity Regulatory Commission, estimated that consumption by HT category, particularly at 33 kV, is likely to go up significantly during the next one year. Accordingly, the sales forecast for the segment is pegged at 508.32 million units for the year, much higher than the 297.92 million units projected last year.

While the industry sector in general is expected to see a marginal rise from 180 MU to 184 MU, consumption by the composite protected water supply scheme category has seen a significant increase from 31.23 MU in 2016-17 to 236.12 MU during 2017-18. The same was the case with the 132 kV consumers where consumption by lift irrigation and agriculture sector has been projected to go up to 767.71 MU, more than double of the 339.94 MU projected for 2016-17.

The TS utilities said, in the ARR, that the proposed water grid is expected to cast an additional load of 85.37 MW while the nine-hour free supply is expected to result in higher consumption by the agriculture sector. The steep hike in demand has, in turn, resulted in enhanced revenue requirement for the utilities.

The TS Southern Power Distribution Company, for instance, projected the requirement for the year at Rs. 9,885.89 crore, over Rs. 1,000 crore higher than Rs. 8,743 crore of 2016-17. Of these, power purchase cost alone is expected to increase from Rs. 6,601.55 crore to Rs. 7,326.43 crore and network cost from Rs. 2,083.98 crore to Rs. 2,494.04 crore.

The utilities projected small rise in the demand for the LT category from 9,207 MU to 9,869 MU for the year and the projection for the HT category under 11 kV too had not seen much increase. Industry consumption has been estimated to increase from 498.33 MU to 557.59 MU under this category while the demand from CPWS is expected to increase to 81.26 MU in 2017-18 from 22.75 MU of 2016-17.