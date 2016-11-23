TS may stop buying power from A.P. utilities

The Telangana power utilities are considering a proposal to do away with purchase of power from Andhra Pradesh.

The proposal comes in light of the near completion of works relating to the Wardha -Maheswaram corridor by the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited. The corridor is being developed with a transmission capacity of 4,500 MW of which the Telangana utilities had booked 1,000 MW.

According to senior officials, booking of another 1,000 MW was under process and once it is completed, the State can do away with purchase of ‘costly’ power from A.P. utilities.

“When cheaper power is available from other sources, why should we opt for costly power?” a senior official questioned. Purchase of power from A.P. had been a bone of contention between the two States. They had locked horns over the pending dues from one another.

The A.P. utilities addressed a letter to the Southern Regional Power Committee to direct their TS counterparts to pay the pending dues. The letter reportedly contained the threat to stop supply of power to TS in the event of their failure to repay the dues.

It was in this context, the TS utilities intensified their efforts to scout for cheaper power rather than opting for purchase of around 400 MW from A.P. utilities spending close to Rs. 4.7 a unit apart from the charges payable towards wheeling and transmission.

“The Wardha - Maheswaram corridor will provide 2,000 MW. We are anticipating infusion of another 1,000 MW solar power and 1,080 MW from the Bhadradri power plant. Once Bhadradri plant is commissioned, the State will become surplus in power generation,” a senior official said.

Telangana has speeded up works on establishing the infrastructure necessary to draw power from the Wardha - Maheswaram corridor. “We will be ready by December-end and the corridor is likely to be commissioned by January next,” an official said.