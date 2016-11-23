TS estimates revenue loss above Rs.3,000 crore

more-in

The State Government is likely to take a hit of more than Rs.3,000 crore on account of the Central Government’s decision to withdraw high-denomination notes of Rs.500 and Rs.1000, Chief Secretary Rajiv Sharma told Central Government’s Additional Secretary R. Subrahmanyam at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Other than the reduction in the State’s income, many poor people had lost their livelihood and among those suffering were construction workers, small farmers, traders and workers of the film industry, he explained. Other than providing special financial assistance to Telangana, the Centre should release pending CST arrears.

Mr. Sharma, who met the Central team including Deputy Secretary Anamika Singh along with his senior colleagues, to explain the impact of demonetisation in the State, appealed to the Union Government to allow Markfed and State agencies to provide necessary inputs to farmers using the old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

Similarly, he wanted extension of the date of Nov.24 for accepting old notes by the municipal, electricity, fuel stations and other departments. State Government employees should be issued money up to Rs.10,000 and ensure widespread availability of new Rs.500 notes as also small denomination notes. These should be made available in the villages.

Post offices should be allowed to accept and exchange old notes, he told the Central team. Revenue Secretary Pradeep Chandra explained that after closely monitoring the real estate transactions it was realised that there had been a reduction of Rs.23 crore a day and at this rate there could br a climbdown up to Rs100 crore by March 2017.

The real estate market was in a quandary and there was every chance of land values coming down. Another senior official Ajay Mishra said there was every chance of excise revenue coming down by Rs.250 crore and commercial taxes by up to Rs.450 crore in the next four months. Transport sector too was likely to have a ‘loss’ of Rs.450 crore.

Mr. Subrahmanyam said he would look into every aspect of how the demonetisation had affected different sectors and would submit a report to the Central Government. Senior officials - Ramakrishna Rao, Sunil Sharma, and Navin Mittal -- and also officials from the SBI, RBI, SBH, Andhra Bank, Nabard, and cooperative banks were present.